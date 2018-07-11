Russellville church group arrives home safe after being stuck in Haiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. -- Family members and friends rejoice after a church team returned early Tuesday morning to their Franklin County hometown. The group is one of many teams who was stuck in Haiti after violent protests erupted July 6 over gas prices.

Fourteen volunteers are home safe after their flights were canceled July 7 due to unrest in the Caribbean country. The group consists of Russellville First Baptist Church members and volunteers from a Trussville church.

The group worked with an orphanage, held Vacation Bible School and fed children while in Haiti. Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, was filled with protesters which kept the volunteers from the airport.

While the crew was relieved to be home, they said they would still go back.