Resurfacing work expected to cause delays Thursday night in northern Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Work on I-65 in northern Limestone County is expected to cause delays due to single-lane closures Thursday night according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The $3.57 million resurfacing project will cover more than seven miles of I-65, from two miles south of the Thach Road interchange to the Tennessee state line.

Work hours will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Speed limits are reduced to 50 mph day and night in these project areas. Drivers are asked to drive with caution.

Wiregrass Construction, the contractor for the resurfacing project, is also the contractor on an ongoing $15.4 million project to resurface 12.4 miles of I-65 between milepost 339 (north of the Tennessee River Bridge) and Exit 351 (U.S. 72). Current work on that project is on the northbound roadway from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.