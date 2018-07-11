Publix adds store on Huntsville’s Zierdt Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A familiar food retailer opens Wednesday in southwest Huntsville. This is the sixth branch to open its door in the area, according to Publix's website.

Publix Super Markets, Inc. places the next branch on Zierdt Road in The Shoppes at Redstone Square. The market is next by Redstone Arsenal's Gate 7.

A news release lists the following services available:

Full-Service Meat Department

Produce Department

Full-Service Deli Department

Publix Bakery

Aprons Simple Meals

Full-Service Seafood Department

Full-Service Pharmacy

A ribbon-cutting ceremony happened at 7 a.m. with city officials and store representatives in attendance.

The sixth store is down the road from another branch, located on Madison Boulevard.

