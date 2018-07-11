One dead, one critically injured in wreck in Owens Cross Roads

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal wreck on Hwy 431 at Wilson Mann Road in Owens Cross Roads. Police say an elderly woman was killed and a man and a woman were also injured.

HEMSI officials say emergency crews transported one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Jason Dobbins of the Owens Cross Roads Police Department says the two vehicles t-boned at the intersection. He was nearby when the wreck happened and called for help before responding himself.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner’s Office, the Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad, and Owens Cross Roads Police Department all responded to the wreck.

At this time police say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Coroner responded to this wreck at 431 at Wilson Mann in Owens Cross Roads @whnt I’m not showing it to you but there’s a white sheet where they typically hide bodies also here at the scene #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/rj7K3WkmOB — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) July 11, 2018

Madison county sheriffs office, coroner, Owens cross roads police, and huntsville madison county rescue squad here at scene. Body is removed so the sheet is gone @whnt pic.twitter.com/5bKqxtcZKC — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) July 11, 2018

Here’s a closer look at the wreck. We saw a body being taken away and officials confirm one person is dead. Two more injured. @whnt pic.twitter.com/giukLLGDpN — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) July 11, 2018