National Security Innovation Summit hosts a space for scouts to hear innovative ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It's no secret that Huntsville is a hub for creative minds and innovative thinkers. Even with all the outlets, there are for sharing ideas and solving problems, there are still businesses and people that don't get the exposure they need to bring those ideas to light.

Next week, the National Security Innovation Summit is coming to Huntsville to give those businesses and people with big ideas a chance to shine.

"This year we're doing it in Huntsville because of the amount of growth that the city has experienced, the amount of human capital, how many smart people we have in Huntsville, the amount of cool things that we're working on," said board member Nate Hoffman.

The Department of Defense Tech Scouts and national leaders in innovative technology will listen to pitches, examine displays, discuss government needs and chat with innovators during network events.

"This would then be an opportunity for them to go present to people who would tell them whether or not this idea was relevant," Hoffman said. "Then they could come to the innovation center and make that relevant idea a reality."

An example of a project that will be presented at the summit it a table of equipment that demonstrates vibration detection, and could potentially detect a bullet hitting an aircraft.

"It's literally dropping a screw on top of a vibrating metal bar, but at the same time it can have so much impact on the forces and help the security of flight," said Liam Redmond, and aerospace test engineer.

Or a gas mask rebreather system that can reduce the weight of firefighter equipment and extend breathing times.

"We know the biggest consumer of that would be government," said Niall Rogers, a local innovator.

Innovators will gain feedback and direction, and their ideas might be selected for fast-track contracting.

"We are creating access to money, access to the ability to develop products, access to the ability to present these products to people," Hoffman said.

From science advisers to field representatives, laboratory personnel to individuals in program and project offices, as well as various other federal stakeholders, the National Security Innovation Summit hosts a space for scouts interested in emerging small businesses.

The summit will take place Monday, July 16, through Friday, July 20. Click here for the agenda.