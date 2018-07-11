Long awaited Jordan Road extension project to begin construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY Ala. -- Construction to eliminate a dangerous intersection will finally begin. Plans to redevelop the intersection at Jordan Road and U.S. Highway 72 began over a year ago. Now everything is finally in place for construction to start.

The Madison County Commission bought the last piece of property needed for the project. "The equipment is on site and we plan to move as quickly as possible with that project," said Madison County Commissioner Craig hill.

The property they purchased was just 0.7 acres.

"It's a small piece of property, but we've got to have it to have the width of the roads, and also to have the drainage plan to cover that transportation project," Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said.

The project can now move into the construction phase.

"We've got county equipment that will be building that road, but again it's one of these things that's been worked on for a while, and now to see that the final piece of property has been acquired, this right here means that the project is fixing to move full steam ahead," said Strong.

The project will redevelop the intersection at Jordan Road and Highway 72, eliminating a dangerous intersection at Ryland Pike.

"Everybody knows that we've had some traffic accidents over the years there, Ryland Pike, Highway 72 East area," Strong said. "This right here is going to make it better for everyone."

The project will extend Jordan Road and create a new safer intersection with Highway 72. There is no timeline set for the construction, but commission members say they are working to complete the extension as soon as possible.