LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs your help Wednesday identifying a person they believe ‘possibly broke and entered several vehicles’ near Ardmore.

The Office reports multiple vehicles broken into overnight on June 19 and 20 on Sterling Road. Footage shows a person suspected of committing the act.

If you know any information that could help LCSO, please call their office at 256-232-0111.