July 12 marks 10 years since Jennifer Powers vanished from her Harvest home

HARVEST, Ala. - Thursday, friends and community members will remember Jennifer Powers and support her family at a candlelight vigil. July 12, the date of the vigil, marks 10 years since her disappearance.

Powers was last seen at her house on Granto Road on July 12, 2008. She has since been declared legally deceased by the Probate Judge of Madison County. Deputies believe she was the victim of a homicide. She left home, officials say, without necessary items like her purse or her medication.

Since that day, her family has been wishing for answers and investigators have been working to find her.

The vigil organized in her memory is on Thursday from 7-8 PM at Liberty Baptist Church in Huntsville, 3134 Highway 53. The invitation is making the rounds on Facebook.

In posts to the page, organizers have said the vigil is to show support and love to Jennifer's family on the difficult day. They urge anyone who has information that can help move the case forward to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"People should come to show unity and solidarity. And that everybody is all in on this case," said Lt. Donny Shaw, Public Information Officer of the Madison County Sheriff's Office. "I'm sure it will give the family warm hearts to see the community outpouring on this."

It is a case so close to resolution that one whisper could end a decade's wait for answers.

"If we have more outcry to the case it might give that one person that has the information-- that one clue away from solving this-- it may prompt them to come forward and speak to us," said Shaw.

Powers' disappearance has come back into light recently as deputies came back to her former home on Granto Road to search. They have twice brought digging equipment and excavation tools to the home in the past year, and they have not released what they found there. Deputies have said the findings are undergoing a forensic evaluation and the department has not received a report.

"We keep going out there, and we will go anywhere the investigation leads us," Shaw commented.

Organizers have posted to Facebook that the vigil in support of Powers' children and parents will include candlelight. There will be candles for anyone who wants to light one for Jennifer, they wrote. Online, they invited "anyone in the North. Alabama, South Tennessee area that would like to come out and show this family love and support, is more than welcome to attend. We will never forget and we will never stop seeking answers until Jennifer is brought home."

Investigators maintain they are still actively working on this case. In the meantime, a $10,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to an arrest or closure in the case.