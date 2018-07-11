East Limestone County residents are still experiencing a water shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Residents in East Limestone County went without water earlier this week. Officials at Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority confirmed that they had major issues with one of their water pumps.

"We had a pump go down and then on top of that we had leaks. Monday night we had a significant leak and then two smaller ones today," said Alan Lash, an engineer.

Since Monday, they've fixed the failed pump. "The two leaks, they were fixed as soon as they occurred. We went out and repaired those," said Lash.

So why is the area still not getting water if everything is fixed? The answer relates to conservation. Limestone County Water Authority asks that residents conserve as much water as they can until the tanks fill back up.

There's still a water shortage. "The biggest thing is the sprinkler systems, if you could cut back on the sprinkler usage. That's one of the biggest water demands we see, especially in the morning hours and late evenings. Pressure washing, doing things like that...washing cars of course..."

Not all of Limestone County is affected by this water shortage. Officials say this advice is only for those residents living in the eastern part of the county. "We're working diligently to prevent these issues from occurring. We understand the negative impact with our customers and we're just trying to do whatever we can."

Lash said it should only take two more days until the water tanks servicing that area are back on track.