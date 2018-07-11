× Decatur assisted living facility employee charged with elder abuse and neglect

DECATUR, Ala. – A woman has been charged with elder abuse and neglect in connection to an assault investigation at River City Assisted Living in Decatur.

Decatur Police began the investigation on June 22, when an 87-year-old woman reported an assault with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detective Timothy Pace developed Kyla Dionne Brown, an employee of the nursing home, as a suspect in the investigation. Authorities say that Brown is not a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse at the facility.

Officials with River City Assisted Living immediately suspended Brown without pay. She has since been fired from the job. Officers arrested Brown on July 9 and charged her with second-degree elder abuse and neglect. Brown was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Investigators said that they, “believe this case to be an isolated incident but will continue to investigate further. River City Assisted Living was cooperative and transparently assisted in all investigative proceedings.”