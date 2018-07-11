Marshall County Jail inmates are back under control after aggressive incident with deputies, jailers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala - Law enforcement agencies across Marshall County responded to the jail for a disturbance on Wednesday.

Arab, Albertville, Guntersville and Boaz Police Departments all had officers on the scene. Every chief from every major agency in the county was at the scene.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms that a group of inmates became aggressive and physically engaged deputies and jail staff during a shakedown. The sheriff's office requested assistance from outside agencies to help with the situation.

Authorities confirm that no law enforcement officers or inmates were injured during the situation. They are currently in the process of searching and securing each prisoner back into cells.

Sheriff Scott Walls stated that the situation in the jail has been made worse by being overcrowded and underfunded.

"In the past two years, we have requested additional funding and to increase the starting pay for jailers. That request has been denied numerous times by Chairman James Hutcheson. At the last commission meeting, the commission chose to defund a jail supervisor position. This is a result of prison reform putting more state inmates back into county jails that are already overcrowded. When you start placing state inmates back into county jails you start housing more dangerous individuals. All across Alabama and this country, jails are having more violence against staff, which is suffering from low pay which results in contraband being introduced by corrections officers in some cases. Also, inaccurate reporting by media outlets can contribute to situations such as this today. We have had a retention issue due to pay for quite sometime. We are hopeful that this is an eye-opener for county commission and that maybe he will help us find a resolution."