MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Huntsville bomb squad has given the all clear after being called to assess a suspicious package Wednesday outside Walgreens on Jeff Road.

According to authorities, the bomb squad found newspapers inside the box.

BREAKING NEWS: all clear given at Walgreens on Jeff road. Authorities say there were newspapers inside the suspicious 16×18 box. HPD bomb squad investigated with a drone and a robot and found no threat @whnt pic.twitter.com/ssSdqC2Kal — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) July 11, 2018

Huntsville police say the box had a FedEx label and appears to have been opened before it was discovered by employees around 11a.m. Authorities say employees heard an odd noise coming from the package and contacted the sheriff’s office.