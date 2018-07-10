What to plant in your shade garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shade garden is a landscape area with four hours or less of direct sun. If you have a shade garden, here are some ideas of what you can plant and how to be successful.

First, the shade is typically created by a tree, or many trees. Remember these shade makers use quite a bit of water and have competing root systems. As such, if it's practical, consider using a shallow raised bed for planting new shrubs.

When choosing your plant varieties, look for some with evergreen foliage, some with flowers, and some low-growing perennials. Darker colors may not stand out in the shade, so choose lighter colors or variegated foliage. There are numerous possibilities for shade gardening, so make sure you plan your garden, prepare your soil, and enjoy a lush and showy shade garden.