These magnetic twist ties are nifty and simple

They may be small, but they are mighty. Twistie Mags are a flexible, silicone twist tie with powerful magnets that make for endless twist-tie possibilities.

They're handy for use during travel or even just around the house.

The fridge is the most obvious place to put magnets to use, use them to hold your keys, glasses, or while you're cleaning up.

The strong embedded magnets won't fall out of the silicone casing, making them long-lasting and safe to use around electric cables.

The silicone works as an adhesive grip and won't damage any surfaces. It can also stretch to handle the job. Stretching them actually makes them easier to use and maneuver around whatever you want to use them for. And if stretching isn't enough, just link a couple together.

The Twistie Mags are strong and durable, making them ideal for outdoor use as well.

Wherever a magnet can be put to work, the Twistie Mags can keep your essentials in sight!

Deal or Dud verdict: Deal, $20 for 10 Twistie Mags