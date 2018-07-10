× Tennessee fugitive captured after 10 years on the run

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Christopher Greene has been captured in Panama after being on the run for 10 years. He’s a former police officer accused of stealing money from his police department.

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sweetwater Police Department, and the coordinated intelligence efforts of multiple other agencies has resulted in the arrest of Greene, 55, who has been on the run for the last decade.

TBI Special Agents began investigating the theft in September of 2007. Money was reportedly missing from the evidence room at the Sweetwater Police Department. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Greene was responsible for the theft.

In April 2008, a Monroe County Grand Jury indicted Greene on one count of theft over $10,000. Agents believed Greene had left the country and was possibly living in Central America.

Last week, authorities in Panama located Greene and alerted the U.S. Marshals Service. On July 6, Greene was returned to the United States and transported back to Tennessee by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Greene is now in the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond.