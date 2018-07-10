Shocking video, photos of Marshall Co. inmates smoking, fighting inside jail sparks Taking Action investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Photos and videos from inside the Marshall County Jail show inmates fighting, smoking and holding bags of drugs are sending shockwaves through Marshall County after people saw the images on social media.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested one of their own jailers on Tuesday, merely hours before our Taking Action Investigation in the Marshall County Jail aired. Coincidence? Perhaps.

Jonathan Mark Foster is charged with promoting prison contraband. Investigators say he gave an inmate a cell phone in the county jail.

What we do know is that when concerned citizens felt their complaints to the sheriff`s office went nowhere, they contacted us.

How does the staff let things like this go on in the jail? Fighting isn't the only apparent issue. A Marshall County resident sent us a video that we believe an inmate recorded on the social media app, Snapchat.

People in the community are wondering how and why inmates have contraband - cell phones, marijuana and possibly more.

It's no wonder videos like the one pulled from an inmate's Facebook page at the Marshall County Jail are causing concern. The man in the video appears to be Brandon Bennet. He's been in the Marshall County Jail since May 17, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The violent video was filmed inside the jail.

One local person, who's watched the videos and is familiar with the jail, fears the jail environment is fueling gang activity. But they`re also afraid of retaliation, that's why we've hidden their identity and refer to them as "Anonymous."

"They're reaching out and getting more drugs back into the jail and more cell phones back into the jail," said Anonymous.

Meanwhile, tax-paying citizens wait and wonder what is going on in there?!

"I've never seen anything like it before in my life."

We've reached out to Sheriff Scott Walls repeatedly for a week now. He hasn't responded to our multiple requests. We find it interesting that after we started airing announcements promoting our investigative report to air tomorrow night that there is now an arrest in connection with the prison contraband but this case isn`t over and neither is our investigation.

Jonathan Foster is free on a $1,000 bond.

We've learned that Marshall County jailers are inexperienced and there's not enough of them. Our Taking Action investigation continues tomorrow night at 10.