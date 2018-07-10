× Reggie Ragland going camping in July

NFL players and former Daphne High School standouts Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Michael Pierce and T.J. Yeldon sponsored the Daphne Pro Camp on Saturday. Just as with the camp’s first year in 2017, Reggie Ragland was there, too.

Unlike the four camp sponsors, Ragland didn’t star at Daphne High School. He was a three-time All-State selection at Bob Jones High School at the other end of the state in Madison. But like the official sponsors, he does play in the NFL, and like two of them, he did play at Alabama.

“I have a close bond with T.J. and Ryan,” Ragland said. “We came in together at Alabama. We’ve got a great relationship. Our families know each other. They’re my brothers to the end, so I’m going to be here for them guys. If they ever need me, I’m here. That’s why I’m here two years in a row, and I’ll be here whenever they need me.”

