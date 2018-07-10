North Alabama’s first full-service rock climbing facility comes to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- North Alabama is getting it's first climbing gym. MidCity Huntsville is continuing to expand, construction will soon begin on Highpoint Climbing and Fitness, a full-service rock climbing facility and an outdoor adrenaline zone.

Ground officially broke on Tuesday, and construction will begin this month.

The facility will feature rock and rope climbing, and a kid zone. It will also offer weight training and cardio equipment, and a yoga studio.

"It's kind of fun to see all types of ages in our gyms climbing together, families being able to work out together," said Johnny O'Brien, owner of High Point Climbing and Fitness.

He said High Point has something for people of all skill levels.

"We're going to have steep climbing walls, easy climb walls, birthday party rooms, we're going to have a wide gamut of youth programs, clubs, and teams, birthday parties, summer camps, just real all-inclusive facility," said John Wiygul, Co-Owner and President of High Point Climbing and Fitness.

High Point will also build and operate the adrenaline zone in the public park next door which will include a 40-foot outdoor climbing wall. This will be one of only a few gyms that will have both outdoor and indoor climbing walls.

They will offer professional instruction for beginner to expert level rock climbers. MidCity is a $500 million development and is the nation's fourth-largest commercial development.

The 25-thousand square-foot climbing gym is expected to open next summer, 2019. High Point Climbing and Fitness will join Top Golf, Dave & Busters, and the Rascal Flatts and Whalburgers restaurants in the MidCity development.