Low-cost airlines hit turbulence in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Huntsville International Airport introduced the latest low-cost carrier coming to the Rocket City, Frontier Airlines. Frontier will offer low fare nonstop flights from Huntsville to Denver or Orlando.

Officials say transportation is a key factor for economic development and hope that this latest addition will motivate more people to keep their air travel business in Huntsville.

This isn't the first time officials from the Huntsville International Airport have announced a low-cost carrier's arrival. Unfortunately plans to bring and keep those carriers have hit some turbulence.

Since 2010 three low fare carriers have touched down in Huntsville. In 2010 AirTran announced it was coming to the Rocket City. But just two years later, the carrier ended its operations at the airport. The airline offered daily nonstop flights to the Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Orlando.

Southwest took over AirTran and discontinued service at several medium-sized airports.

Glo Airlines launched its first plane from the Huntsville airport in October of 2016. That service didn't stay up in the air a full year.

As of July 15th, 2017, Glo flights were suspended. Officials from the airline said the decision came after they have had to cancel an excessive number of flights due to their flight operator, Corporate Flight Management.

Glo issued a statement saying they were suing the company they claimed was overcharging for services. Glo offered nonstop flights from Huntsville to New Orleans.

Most recently, Silver Airways announced it's plan to offer non stop flights from Huntsville to Orlando beginning May 23rd. But just a two weeks before those planes were supposed to take off, the airline diverted its course.

People who booked their flights for Memorial Day weekend were thrown through a loop when the airline announced it was postponing its services until September.

The airline is planning to implement a brand new fleet of ATR-600s and the airline was still waiting for them to be certified by the FAA.

"With air service development you're always looking at opportunities. You're always trying to find providers that will serve your community and at the time that we brought in Glo and that Silver was launched in the market, those were the airlines that were willing to work with us and willing to take a chance on the market. Silver is still going to launch in September," Huntsville International Airport PR Manager Jana Kuner said.

Kuner says silver airways plans have been approved by the FAA so they should be ready to take off on schedule. She also says Frontier has the structure and stability to sustain the Huntsville community.

