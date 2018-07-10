Limestone County Board of Education issues letter of reprimand to Superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Limestone County Board of Education issued a letter of reprimand against Superintendent Tom Sisk on Tuesday night. The letter references how Sisk handled the hiring of his daughter as a special education at Johnson Elementary School.

The contract offer for Sisk's daughter was rescinded in June after the school board attorney raised concerns of a possible violation of the nepotism law.

The board letter says Superintendent Sisk failed to make himself fully aware of the state law when it comes to hiring relatives. It says Sisk did not involve himself in the decision to hire his daughter but rather left the process up to another employee. However, the Limestone County Board of Education says there is a specific procedure that must be followed when hiring relatives.

Sisk tells WHNT News 19 he understands the law now and it was always his intent to follow it.

"I stayed out of it. Well, I should've stayed in it. Because once the external team made their recommendation, it should've been handed over to the board chairman. I'm going to have to say it's something that my HR team didn't know to do because they've only been on the job for a year and a half. Had I stayed involved I would've known, but I didn't. I stayed out. I thought it was handled correctly. It wasn't," says Sisk.

Sisks says he understands why the letter was issued. He says he believes that all employees, including himself, should follow the laws and policies set forth by the district and the state. Sisk says the district has a clear understanding of the law and will now move forward.