JCSO: Macedonian man dies after ultralight plane crashed into tree

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy believes a local resident died after his plane crashed into a tree Monday evening.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says crews responded to the scene of a small ultralight plane crash July 9 in Macedonia. Harnen adds the man flew a plane around his home when he crashed it after an attempt to land.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation.