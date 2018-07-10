Investigators discover former jailer gave Marshall County inmate cellphone

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports a former employee was arrested on July 9. They say he gave an inmate an electronic device in the county jail.

Jonathan Mark Foster, 34 of Horton, faces a Third-degree Promoting Prison Contraband charge. The Office says deputies arrested the former jailer Monday after an investigation found him responsible of a cell phone found inside the Marshall County Jail.

An investigation was conducted after staff members found an inmate with the device.

Foster was employed by Marshall County Jail until last week.

He has since posted a $1,000.00 bond.