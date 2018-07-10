Deputies: Woman in custody after running from traffic stop, crashing car and jumping from Tennessee River Bridge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Police boat operators have caught the woman who jumped off the Tennessee River Bridge during a traffic stop according to a tweet by the Limestone County Sheriffs Office. According to state troopers, the woman crashed her car before fleeing.

The Alabama Department of Transportation service system ALGO reported the incident caused ‘moderate delays’ on I-65 southbound. A man who was in the car with her is in custody according to officials.

A Limestone County Sheriff’s tweet says she is being transferred to Decatur Police. The Decatur Police Department tweeted confirmation that both suspects are in custody and thanked all assisting agencies.

RIVER BRIDGE CASE: Both suspects from today's incident on the River Bridge are in custody. Thank you to all assisting agencies, including @LimestoneCoSO. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) July 10, 2018

UPDATE: Female who jumped off bridge was caught by Marine Police near the river and is now in custody of deputies for transfer to @DecaturALPD. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 10, 2018

BREAKING: LCSO is assisting @DecaturALPD in attempting to locate a female suspect who jumped off the I-65 bridge over the TN River during a traffic stop. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 10, 2018

Incident on I-65 SB @ MP340 near I-565 in Limestone County. Expect moderate delays. — algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) July 10, 2018

Multiple people have reached out to WHNT News 19 confirming the traffic delays.

Looks like someone possibly went over the bridge over the TN River on 65S just South of I565. Traffic backed up for miles. @simpsonwhnt @whnt @spann pic.twitter.com/5W8VItReAC — Jeff Burrowes (@jdb647) July 10, 2018