Deputies: Woman in custody after running from traffic stop, crashing car and jumping from Tennessee River Bridge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Police boat operators have caught the woman who jumped off the Tennessee River Bridge during a traffic stop according to a tweet by the Limestone County Sheriffs Office. According to state troopers, the woman crashed her car before fleeing.
The Alabama Department of Transportation service system ALGO reported the incident caused ‘moderate delays’ on I-65 southbound. A man who was in the car with her is in custody according to officials.
A Limestone County Sheriff’s tweet says she is being transferred to Decatur Police. The Decatur Police Department tweeted confirmation that both suspects are in custody and thanked all assisting agencies.
Multiple people have reached out to WHNT News 19 confirming the traffic delays.
34.605925 -86.983342