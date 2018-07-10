× Florence Police search for two men who they say stabbed a man on Hermitage Drive

FLORENCE, Ala. — One man in is critical condition early Tuesday after he was stabbed by two men at 1569 Hermitage Drive, according to Florence Police. A search is underway.

Police say Bruce D. Crunk is in Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital this morning after he was struck in his upper left chest.

Here are the details of the two men and a vehicle:

George Weakly Rhodes – 69-year-old, African-American Male

Daryl Burt – 53-year-old. African-American Male

1998 Dodge Dakota – 2 doors, blue, Tag Number: 0943AM1

Law enforcement arrived on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. in the emergency room and found Crunk after he underwent surgery. His wife told officers they were at a friend’s home when the incident happened. Friends brought the wounded victim to the hospital in their vehicle, she added.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please call the Florence Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (256)760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus the message.