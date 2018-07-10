Customers, coworkers remember Taco Bell shooting victim as someone who “was always in good spirits”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A shooting investigation is underway after police say an argument between two Taco Bell employees led to gunfire on Monday. Huntsville Police say Shawn Bone died at Huntsville Hospital of his injuries.

Huntsville police have charged Pete Morris McCullough, 22, with first-degree murder for Shawn Bone's death. McCullough is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

Police say McCullough shot Shawn Bone at the Taco Bell on Airport Road where they both worked.

WHNT News 19 learned Shawn Bone actually had two jobs. One was at the Taco Bell the other one was at Krystal's on North Memorial Parkway.

Coworkers say he always had a smile on his face and he will be greatly missed.

Brandon Foxx said he eats at the Taco Bell on Airport Road at least once a week. "Everybody is usually friendly. It`s always been a friendly environment. You come in and you get to know people."

He's got to know people like Shawn Bone. "I would see him on multiple occasions. He was always in good spirits," Foxx explained.

The franchise that owns this Taco Bell is Tacala. They released a statement about Bone and the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Shawn Bone, a respected and well-liked assistant restaurant leader at our restaurant on Airport Road in Huntsville. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and co-workers who are grieving as a result of this senseless tragedy. The restaurant will remain closed today and counseling will be available to all employees of 1030 Airport Rd SW.”

Taco Bell corporate offices also released a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of this shooting; our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Shawn Bone. The franchisee is cooperating with local authorities on the investigation, and is offering counseling to all of its employees at this location.”

Bone's coworkers at Krystal's said he was a hard worker and he leaves behind a son.

"To hear about this is devastating you know. Prayers go out to him, the family, and everyone involved," said Foxx.

The Taco Bell on Airport Road was closed all day on Tuesday.