Chris Becomes Second Hurricane of the Atlantic Season

The Atlantic’s second hurricane of the season has developed off the East Coast as of Tuesday afternoon. Chris first developed into a tropical depression on Friday, then into a tropical storm on Sunday. Chris has been slow to strengthen, but is now looking well organized with sustained winds of 85 mph.

Chris is not expected to directly impact land.Chris will primarily bring impacts to the East Coast near the Mid-Atlantic, with enhanced rainfall and rough seas. By the end of the week the upper-level wind flow will help usher the storm off to the northeast and out to sea.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center: