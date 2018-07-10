Chris Becomes Second Hurricane of the Atlantic Season

The Atlantic’s second hurricane of the season has developed off the East Coast as of Tuesday afternoon. Chris first developed into a tropical depression on Friday, then into a tropical storm on Sunday. Chris has been slow to strengthen, but is now looking well organized with sustained winds of 85 mph.
Chris is not expected to directly impact land.Chris will primarily bring impacts to the East Coast near the Mid-Atlantic, with enhanced rainfall and rough seas. By the end of the week the upper-level wind flow will help usher the storm off to the northeast and out to sea.
Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center:
BULLETIN
Hurricane Chris Advisory Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032018
500 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
…CHRIS FINALLY BECOMES A HURRICANE WHILE MOVING AWAY FROM THE
UNITED STATES…
SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…33.7N 72.4W
ABOUT 205 MI…330 KM ESE OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NE OR 50 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…980 MB…28.94 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada
should monitor the progress of Hurricane Chris.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Chris was located
near latitude 33.7 North, longitude 72.4 West. Chris is moving
toward the northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A continued
northeastward motion accompanied by a steady increase in forward
speed is expected through Thursday night.
Reports from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate
that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140
km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast
tonight and Wednesday. Chris is forecast to begin weakening by
Thursday, and become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday
night or early Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles
(150 km).
The minimum central pressure recently measured by the reconnaissance
aircraft was 980 mb (28.94 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
SURF: Swells generated by Hurricane Chris are expected to increase
and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the
mid-Atlantic states during the next few days. These swells could
cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please
consult products from your local weather office.