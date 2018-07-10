Alabamians can face legal consequences for saving a dog from a hot car, lawmakers want to change that

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - What would you do if you saw a dog trapped in a hot car? It may seem like a simple question, but it doesn't have an easy answer.

Stephanie Shae Thomas, 34, was recently arrested and charged by police for leaving the dog in her car for almost eight hours leading to the dog's death. She was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.

Concerned citizens called the police once they noticed the dog trapped in the hot car. Emergency responders tried to get into the car to rescue the dog, but it was not easy. They eventually had to break the window.

Unfortunately, it wasn't in time and as we mentioned the dog died.

Police broke the window of the car in Trussville. But what could happen if you were in this situation and decided to break it? It would be a big risk. But two lawmakers are considering working to change that during the next legislative session.

Even though leaving a dog in a hot car can be deadly.

"They don't live long. Its just sitting there burning up," Attorney Mark McDaniel says in the state of Alabama, people can face serious repercussions for breaking a window to save an animal.

"You could get sued civilly for breaking in the car, you could. Somebody could even accuse you of breaking and entering into the vehicle," McDaniel said.

Lawmakers are looking at changing that. The situation in Trussville went viral. State Senator Del Marsh took to Facebook to say that he is looking into having legislation drafted to prohibit people from leaving animals unattended in their vehicles.

According to AL.com, Representative Chris England is looking at introducing a Good Samaritan bill next legislative session that would protect people who rescue animals from vehicles.

McDaniel says if people want to help an animal that is stuck in a hot car, the best course of action for them to take without being afraid of a civil suit or potential criminal charges is to call police or the fire department and let them handle the situation.

If someone leaves an animal in a hot car they can face being charged with a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. Depending on the circumstance they can be charged with aggravated animal cruelty, like the woman in Trussville, which is a felony.

34.730369 -86.586104