Alabama star linebacker tears ACL

Staying healthy was a struggle last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide as more than 15 of its players suffered injuries, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis being one of them. Lewis injured his elbow during the Tide’s opening game against Florida State, forcing him to sit out 10 games.

Today, Nick Saban announced in a statement Lewis is out indefinitely for the 2018 season after tearing his right ACL last week while training. Saban went on to say the former 5-star recruit underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and the time frame for his return is unknown at this time.

Despite missing 10 games a season ago, Lewis recorded 16 total tackles, including seven in Alabama’s National Championship Game win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before his injury, Lewis was a projected preseason All-America candidate, but he tweeted today that surgery went well.