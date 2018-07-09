Your local American Red Cross needs you to volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Summer brings an increased need for blood donations to the Red Cross, but the agency also needs volunteers.

"We are needing volunteers to help in various areas of our service throughout North Alabama," said Tammy Burks.

Since its inception in 1881 by Clara Barton, the American Red Cross has established the volunteer-led movement that provides impartial humanitarian relief to victims of the disaster.

With hundreds of locally supported chapters nationwide, more than 15 million people turn to the American Red Cross each year and volunteers are the lifelines for the provision of these services.

Red Cross volunteers provide relief to victims of disasters and help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.

Your local Red Cross chapter can work with you to provide volunteer opportunities, whatever your schedule, backgrounds, talents and/or skill levels.

For more information on volunteering, contact your local Red Cross Volunteer Development Specialist or your local Red Cross Chapter. The contact names and numbers are below: