Water restored for Limestone County residents, county official devise plan to prevent future outages

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - In the heat of the summer, having access to water is important. Folks living in Limestone County know that all too well. For five hours Monday, they had none!

7,300 people were without water during the outage. It's back on now.

The outage occurred in a portion of Limestone County stretching from the eastern edge of Athens to Old Railroad Bed Road and from Highway 72 to Copeland Road.

"It's a pretty significant number of customers. It's one of our most densely populated areas," Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority CEO, Daryl Williamson said.

Williamson says at first they thought the outage was caused by a leaking pipe but discovered a pump wasn't working properly at the Burgreen facility.

"Basically the supply side of the water dropped out and it was unable to push water out to customers. We do have two of those pumps in place. Typically when one fails the other one will pick up and start delivering service."

But not in this case.

"It never kicked in the other pump," Williamson said.

We're in the middle of summer, it's hot and having access to water is more important. That's why Williamson says they're doing everything in their power to make sure this issue doesn't happen again.

"One of the things we're going to do is we're going to install a flow-meter on that outbound line coming off of that pump so we can see how many gallons per minute are moving out and that should take care of it."

Williamson says it's a lesson learned as we continue to endure this summer heat.

Good news for Limestone County residents, that new flow-meter should be installed in the next couple weeks.