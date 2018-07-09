× UAH president announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville is retiring. Robert Altenkirch sent a memo announcing his plans to faculty, staff, and students on Monday.

“It is an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to serve as President of The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and I look forward to us continuing on our trajectory of progress this coming academic year,” Altenkirch wrote.

Altenkirch stated in the memo he will remain in place during the 2018-2019 academic year until his successor is chosen.

Al.com reports that Altenkirch asked the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees to begin the process of searching for his replacement. The board is also searching for a new chancellor to replace the retiring Ray Hayes.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement on Altenkirch’s retirement announcement.

“President Altenkirch’s success at UAH is clear to see. The City of Huntsville is appreciative of all his hard work on behalf of UAH to achieve record setting results that have had a direct impact on the lives of students and the economy of the Rocket City,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “Bob has been a great partner to Huntsville and the entire North Alabama region, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”