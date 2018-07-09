× Rivalry Renewed: UNA schedules Jacksonville State in basketball for the first time since 1993

FLORENCE, Ala. — In its first year in Division 1 sports, the North Alabama basketball team is renewing an old rivalry with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The two teams haven’t faced off on the court in over 25 years since the Gamecocks took the plunge into the D1. Since then the two schools have only met on the football field, JSU going 2-1 in those matchups.

The Lions finished 15-13 last year while losing in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament while JSU ended with a 23-13 record. The Gamecocks made their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance 2 seasons ago after winning the OVC Tournament Championship.

This will also be the first season for UNA Head Coach Tony Pujol after his recent stints as an assistant coach with Wyoming and Alabama.

The game will be held at Flowers Hall on December 1, 2018.