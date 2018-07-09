× One dead in shooting at Huntsville Taco Bell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A shooting investigation is underway at the Taco Bell on Airport Road in Huntsville.

HEMSI officials confirm their emergency crews took one person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. Huntsville police confirm that the victim has died.

Huntsville police have a person in custody in connection with the shooting.

Investigators say that both the victim and the person in custody are employees who worked at the restaurant. An altercation between the two people led to the shooting.