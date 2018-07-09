Hollywood’s police chief lip syncs ‘I Can Only Imagine’ with K9 partner; Facebook video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. -- Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler says he is amazed by the outstanding comments and reaction from his reenactment of a Christian song. He, along with his K9 partner, sing a rendition of MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine."

Chief Hepler and K9 Fox show the Facebook world how police officers can influence others outside of the force, according to K9s4Cops.

Hepler describes the song helped along his journey as an officer.

"I Can Only Imagine is a song that has been there for me in some of my darkest hours, when I was at the lowest points whether caused by bad decisions or because of things I was dealing with seeing from work this song would be my go to when I needed some uplifting," Hepler said, in a news release.

He notes his furry partner has been a great asset to the department since his arrival.

"K9 Fox is an amazing partner, pretty much his entire life has been of service.," the Hollywood Police chief noted. "He has been an instrumental part of our organization, hundreds of pounds of drugs are off the streets along with thousands of dollars in drug money."

While he is proud of his faith, he wrote it wasn't easy for him to share - not because of his Christian belief but his ability to give the song 'justice.' He decided to finally share the record after a fellow youth member at his church, Mercy Temple Church of God in Pisgah, exclaimed they loved it!

The privately funded organization reached out to the Hollywood Police Department as a part of their Lip Sync Battle initiative. A multitude of lip sync videos can be found on their Facebook page.

K9s4Cops was founded to fun donations for 'highly trained K9s to law enforcement agencies and schools around the world,' according to the release. Each K9 values differently from $15,000 to a specialized K9 worth $35,000.

The songwriter's mother, Dell Millard Duncan, reached out to Chief and gave her input.