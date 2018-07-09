Authorities work to identify men in surveillance photos taken during burglary

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Do you recognize the men in these surveillance pictures? The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is working to identify two men they say forced their way into a home on Airport Road in Lacey’s Spring on June 27.

The homeowner’s security system captured the electronics theft on camera. Authorities say no one was at home at the time of the burglary.

If anyone has any information about the identities of these men, call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174.