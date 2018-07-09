× 3rd Annual Pizza for a Cure event set for Tuesday in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The County for a Cure Relay for Life team is partnering with the Village Pizza of East Limestone for the 3rd Annual Pizza for a Cure fundraiser.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Attendees are encouraged to call ahead and place your order for faster service. The phone number to call is (256) 232-3388.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with The Village Pizza of East Limestone to make a difference,” said County for a Cure Team Captain Michelle Williamson. “We have several people that have joined us each year and look forward to seeing them again tomorrow.”

