18-wheeler spills paint on Comer Bridge, causes delay on Alabama State Route 35

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities report a semi-truck spilled paint “at the foot of Sand Mountain” Monday morning. They say the southern portion of Comer bridge will be closed until the scene can be cleared.
Jackson County Emergency Management report an 18-wheeler overturned this morning on Alabama State Route 35 at the marina. Scottsboro Police add the driver turned off state Route 40 when the wreck occurred and caused a paint spillage.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes this morning if you’re wanting to cross the bridge into Scottsboro.