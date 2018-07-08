Tropical Storm Chris Develops Off The East Coast

The Atlantic hurricane season’s third named storm has developed off the coast of the Carolinas as of Sunday morning. Tropical Storm Chris first developed into a tropical depression on Friday and has since slowly strengthened into a tropical storm.

Chris is not expected to develop quickly, but could still manage to strengthen into a hurricane by midweek. At this point the upper-level wind flow would help usher the storm off to the northeast and out to sea.

Chris will primarily bring impacts to the East coast from Georgia through the Mid-Atlantic, with enhanced rainfall and rough seas. Small craft advisories and rip current statements have been issued for the coast of North Carolina..

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.