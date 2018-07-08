Thousands attend annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- North Alabama's largest hunting and fishing event wrapped up on Sunday. Thousands of people poured into the Von Braun Center this weekend for the eighth annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo.

The expo saw record crowds with over 500 vendors coming to the Rocket City for all things outdoors.

2012 Bassmaster Classic Champion, Chris Lane, had some advice for fisherman of all levels.

"Number one tip is to take somebody fishing and enjoy it. Make sure you go out there and enjoy it on the water," said Lane.

The expo also featured a live rattlesnake show and Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel.