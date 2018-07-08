Russellville church group stranded in Haiti after violent protests

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A church group from Russellville is among volunteer groups from several states stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices canceled flights and made roads unsafe.

Church groups in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are among those who haven’t been able to leave, according to newspaper and television reports.

Russellville’s First Baptist Church has been updating members through its Facebook page about what’s next for the team in Haiti.

A recent post reads, “The embassy is telling us not to travel to PAP at all today. Flights being cancelled. Limited airport personnel. Unless things change, we’ll hunker down again today.”

A later post indicated the group has secured a flight back to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Posts also show that the church held a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. on Saturday in its Sanctuary over the situation.

The church team has been holding Vacation Bible School, distributing food, and visiting Mother Theresa’s Children’s Hospital. At the latest update, they were still avoiding the airport Sunday due to the protests, but were all safe. The team is not expecting a flight back today. They had been expected to return on Saturday.

Chapin United Methodist Church in South Carolina posted online Sunday that its mission team is safe but stranded too. Marcy Kenny, assimilation minister for the church, told The State newspaper that the group is hoping the unrest will abate enough for them to make it to the airport.

A North Carolina doctor and his son were part of a medical mission group had flights canceled. Shelley Collins tells WRAL-TV that her husband, James, and their son made it to an airport but were having trouble getting a flight.