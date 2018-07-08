Rescued puppy Toffee ready for new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- A little over a week after Toffee was rescued from a hole at a home in Huntsville, she and her litter mates are ready for new homes.

Jeremy Witten and his family stopped by Pet Supplies Plus in Madison to meet the dog that captured so much attention.

"That's one of the reasons I came out here. Because I saw the dog was rescued and how big of a deal it was. Dogs to me are people too," Witten said.

"People were so anxious to see her and hear her story," Toffee's foster owner, Karen Smith, said.

Since volunteers rescued Toffee from Smith's backyard on June 30th, she and the foster group, "A New Leash on Life," have been on tour of sorts, encouraging families to consider taking home a dog or cat. They hope the notoriety will mean another happy ending for Toffee.

"She's got so many applications, she's not going to have a minute of want for anything," Smith said. "She's going to end up in a fabulous home."

Toffee was one of seven in her litter. She, Cotton Candy, Snickerdoodle and Brickle are eight weeks old, growing fast and ready for their shots.

"They want to go in my backyard so bad. They're missing the backyard life, but I've nixed that," Smith said.

But Smith won't have that problem for too much longer.

"The other five will be spayed and neutered this week. So they'll probably go to their new homes next weekend," Smith said.

"If you're looking for a dog or any kind of animal, there's one out there for you. You just have to find them," Witten said.

A New Leash on Life has around 70 dogs and around two dozen cats looking for forever homes.