Record crowd expected for the 8th annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- For the past eight years, the 'Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo' has brought all types of outdoorsmen tot he Von Braun Center for lessons, booths, and shows.

A record crowd is expected to converge on Huntsville this weekend to meet a star of the 'Duck Dynasty' TV show, receive fishing tips from a Bassmaster Classic Champion, watch a water-skiing squirrel and live rattlesnakes perform, and tour more than 500 sporting manufacturers' booths.

"Our event offers informative demos and other items of interest for deer, duck, turkey, dove, and quail hunters, as well as bass fishermen and bow fishermen. Hundreds of door prizes will also be awarded throughout the event," Expo owner Will Ainsworth said. "Each year, roughly 35,000 people pass through the doors of North Alabama's largest hunting and fishing event, and we believe the 2018 attendance numbers will be our biggest yet."

Jase Robertson, a star of the hit TV show 'Duck Dynasty,' will be on hand to sign autographs, pose for pictures, and answer audience questions. 2012 Bassmaster Classic Champion Chris Lane, one of the nation's top professional anglers with almost $2 million in tournament winnings, will be available to provide fishing tips and tactics. Their appearance is sponsored by First South Farm Credit.

A live rattlesnake show, which is sponsored by Landers McLarty Dodge Ram, is a new addition to the Expo schedule, and children may once again enjoy watching the popular 'Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel.'

The first 100 children to enter the doors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive free Zebco rod and reel combos courtesy of the Alabama Bass Trail, and the Expo will host the state and regional duck calling championship on Saturday.

Landers McClarty will also provide a free RTIC cooler to anyone who purchases a new Dodge Ram truck and provides an Expo ticket stub.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 6; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 7; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. Adult admission is $10.00, and children 12-years-old and younger are admitted for free.