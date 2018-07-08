Major General Sheryl Gordon discusses women in the Alabama National Guard and recruitment challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Major General Sheryl Gordon is the adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. The commander, if you will.

She was the guard's first woman general, and now she's its first woman commander. In this week's leadership perspectives interview, we asked General Gordon what her appointment to the Alabama Guard's top job says to other women?

We also asked her about the health of the Alabama National Guard and she explains that recruiters are having to work harder with only about one-percent of the population signing up for the guard.