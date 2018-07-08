Fundraiser for HEMSI paramedic recovering from brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala.- Friends and family are raising money to help pay bills for a HEMSI paramedic who now needs a helping hand.

Last month, Cole Mathis of Toney had three surgeries to remove a brain tumor. It wasn't cancerous, but Mathis says he can't work while he recovers at home.

Doctors believe it'll be at least a few more months until he can work again. Until then, his girlfriend's family has started a GoFundMe page to support him.

"It was surprising. I had a lot of friends and family who really helped me out," Mathis said. "And it meant a lot that they started that and donated money to it. It really was special."

Cole's girlfriend Kalee is also taking off work to take care of him. He hopes to be back to work by November.