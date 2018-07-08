× Fort Payne continues work on Patriots Memorial Park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Construction is underway to finish Fort Payne’s Patriots Memorial Park. Leaders say it is halfway done, but now they need the community’s help to finish the work.

City leaders are selling personalized brick pavers to purchase seven monuments for the memorial. The monuments will include the names of veterans from all around the city.

“It connects them to our community and it makes the fact that these people died for our freedom more real,” said Fort Payne Councilwoman Lynn Brewer.

Anyone can purchase a paver and dedicate it to a loved one. The bricks will lead visitors into the memorial.

“It can be in memory of someone. It can be in honor of someone. Doesn’t have to necessarily be a veteran,” explained Brewer.

The city broke ground on the project last year and now have most of the memorial up.

“We’ve poured concrete. We got bricks up and we got our flags up, which is really exciting,” said Brewer.

Leaders said the memorial is their way of giving back and saying thanks to those who served. If you are interested in purchasing a brick paver, click here.