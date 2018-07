× Chilton County authorities search for missing Clanton teen

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — Chilton County authorities are asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Jeffrey Buchanan.

Jeffrey was last seen leaving his home in Clanton just after 9 a.m. Saturday. His vehicle is a 2008 Jeep Wrangler with tag #9209AY7.

Jeffrey is 5’6″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-2511.