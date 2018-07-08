3 dead, 2 injured in Elmore County murder-suicide

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — A husband and wife and their 12-year-old child died in a shooting and house fire according to our news partners at AL.com. The events unfolded around 5 p.m. Saturday in Redland, outside of Montgomery, when the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call.

According to AL.com, the woman went to the house to pick up their children and was stopped at the door by her husband who fatally shot her in the head. Officials found her husband, a retired military veteran, dead from what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gun wound according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said.

Two of the couple’s 12-year-old triplets escaped the house with gunshot wounds along with their 13-year-old sister who was uninjured, but one of the triplets did not survive according to the sheriff.

The two injured triplets were taken to a Montgomery hospital and were undergoing surgery as of Saturday night.

“The triplets were shot at close range by the dad multiple times as he was also pouring a flammable liquid, which we believe to be gasoline, all through house,” Franklin said.

According to the sheriff, the couple was in the middle of a divorce and the wife was a teacher in the local community.

“I just can’t imagine what’s going through a man’s mind to line up three children and shoot them,” the sheriff said. “I just hope those children can get beyond this trauma. You don’t hear about these situations every day.”

The investigation is ongoing. “We’re still in the infant stages of the investigation,” the sheriff said.