Truck bursts into flames after striking gas pump in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A man has been released from the hospital after the truck he was driving burst into flames early Saturday morning according to Guntersville police. Authorities say the truck caught fire after colliding with a gas pump at Lakeview Tackle and Grocery in Guntersville.

According to officials, the 2011 Ford F-150 crashed around 12:43 a.m. at the intersection of US Hwy 431 and AL Hwy 79 south causing it to run off the road into the business’s parking lot.

Authorities say the truck also caused damage to another parked vehicle. James Timothy Holmes from Hartselle was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated and released according to officials.

Guntersville police released video of the crash.

An onlooker in the area also posted a video on Facebook.