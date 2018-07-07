× Police identify two men seen making racist and threatening comments in Snapchat video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department says two men are in custody in Arab after a disturbing video circulated on social media. Police say the two men seen in the video were making racist and threatening comments while riding through an area that appears to be Huntsville.

Earlier Saturday, the Huntsville Police Criminal Investigative Divison asked for help identifying the men seen in the video below. A person that follows one of the men, saw the Snapchat story, and recorded it on her phone. WHNT News 19 has censored the language in the video. We want to warn you that what you hear may still be offensive to some viewers.

In the video, the men are heard threatening to shoot black people in a Huntsville neighborhood.

Police say they now know who the men are and will evaluate the threats.

Those involved in the video have been identified and are in custody in Arab. Thanks to those that gave tips and to our CID threat assessment investigators. We will update any progress on this incident at a later time. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 7, 2018

Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn confirmed one of the two men came into their office on his own to report he was receiving death threats. While he was there, Arab police detained him so he could talk to Huntsville investigators.

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith, who initially expressed concern after the video was brought to his attention, applauded police efforts on Facebook.

WHNT News 19 will continue to follow this story as it develops.