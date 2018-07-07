× Man in critical condition after car rolls over him in Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in critical condition after Huntsville police say his vehicle rolled on top of him Friday.

According to Lieutenant Michael Johnson with HPD, the man’s vehicle ran out of gas in a driveway on Winchester Road around 5 p.m. Johnson says the man attempted to push the vehicle up the driveway as someone steered, but he couldn’t control the vehicle.

The vehicle then started to roll down the driveway into the road. Authorities say that is when it rolled on top of him.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.